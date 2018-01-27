The video will start in 8 Cancel

A third man has been charged with murder following the fatal stabbing of model, Harry Uzoka.

Metropolitan Police launched an investigation into the death of the 25-year-old who was stabbed through the heart in Shepherd's Bush on January 11.

Merse Dikanda, 23, of no fixed abode, was charged with murder on Friday (January 26) and will appear at Willisden Magistrates' Court on Saturday January 27.

He was further charged with possession of a bladed or pointed article.

Two other men previously charged with the murder of the "inspirational" model appeared in court on Thursday morning (January 18).

George Koh, 24, of York Way in Camden, and Jonathan Okigbo, 23, of Trevithick House in Kentish Town, appeared at the Old Bailey, where neither entered a plea.

Koh was also charged with possession of an offensive weapon.

The case was adjourned until April 4 and their trial date is fixed for July 7 .

The pair's court appearance came exactly one week after the fatal stabbing.

Mr Uzoka, was attacked in Ollgar Close and reportedly managed to stagger to Old Oak Road where he collapsed.

Emergency services arrived at the scene at 3.55pm and Mr Uzoka was tragically pronounced dead around one hour later.

A 28-year-old man, arrested near the scene of the stabbing on suspicion of murder, was released by police with no further action to be taken .

Another male, 27, also arrested near the scene on suspicion of murder, has been released under investigation.

