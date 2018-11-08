Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The teenager stabbed in the middle of the day in a White City street is now in a stable condition.

There were fears for the 18-year-old’s life when police were called at midday on Wednesday (November 7) to reports of a stabbing in Willow Vale, around the corner from QPR’s stadium.

Police confirmed on Thursday the young man is still in hospital but is no longer in a critical condition and his life is not believed to be in danger.

No arrests have been made and police continue to investigate.

‘It’s kind of shocking’

Shocked local workers gave their reaction after the stabbing in broad daylight.

Kyus Mantack, who has been working at the pub for just over a year, said: “I got here at 3pm and I heard it was a 16-year-old boy. It’s kind of shocking.

“The day goes on as normal for me but it doesn’t for this boy and his family, sadly.”

The pub opens at 4pm and Kyus was in at 3pm when he heard what happened from a woman next door during a cigarette break.

Nursery children 'OK'

The stabbing happened on the same street as the Little People of Willow Vale nursery.

A spokeswoman for the nursery said the children were safe and have not been impacted by the incident.

The nursery has around 47 children on its roll between the ages of two and four and is open from 7.30am to 6.30pm - but all children “are OK”.

Bar staff at The Queen Adelaide also heard a young man was stabbed just around the corner from the pub.

Kathryn Coulter said she heard it was a young teenager but none of the customers have spoken about it to her and police have not been inside.

