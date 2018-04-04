The video will start in 8 Cancel

Two men have denied the murder of model Harry Uzoka in Shepherd's Bush.

Merse Dikanda, 23, of no fixed abode and Jonathan Okigbo, 23, of Trevithick House in Kentish Town, appeared at the Old Bailey on Wednesday (April 4), where they both pleaded not guilty to murder.

Dikanda also denied having a cosh, on the day of the killing and having a knife on January 25.

George Koh, 24, of York Way in Camden, did not enter a plea to the charge of murder and two counts of having an offensive weapon on the day of Mr Uzoka's death.

All three men were charged with murder following the fatal stabbing of Mr Uzoka in Shepherd's Bush on January 11.

Tributes to the 25-year-old, who starred in fashion campaigns for global brands including Zara and Mercedes, poured in after his tragic death.

Tributes were paid to the model following his death, with clothing retailer Everlane tweeting: "We're deeply saddened to hear about Harry Uzoka's passing.

"He was a wonderful model but even more so a good person and a pleasure to work with.

"There's so much more behind the person you've seen in our campaigns.

"Thank you, Harry, for being such a great person. Rest in peace."

The three defendants were remanded into custody to next appear for trial at the Old Bailey on July 9.

