A man in his 40s has been discharged from hospital after a daylight stabbing in Shepherd's Bush .

Police were called to Ashchurch Grove at around 10.30am on Wednesday (May 9) to reports of a stabbing, near Goldhawk Road and Ravenscourt Park.

A man, believed to be in his 40s, was found suffering from stab injuries , which were not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

He was taken to hospital "as a priority" by London Ambulance Service and was discharged from hospital on Thursday (May 10), police said.

There have been no arrests two days on from the attack.

A picture from Ashchurch Grove showed a cordon in place while police officers and London Ambulance Service (LAS) remained at the scene.

LAS sent an incident response officer, two single responders in a car and an ambulance crew.

Speaking to getwestlondon, Michael Walsh, a bartender at The Orchard Tavern, said that the incident down the road from the pub "looked pretty serious".

He said: "When we opened up this morning the cleaner said she passed it and she saw lots of police. There was a load of police vans at the scene [and] there was a police investigation van there.

"It looked pretty serious. It’s awful to have this on your doorstep."

An investigation into the stabbing continues.