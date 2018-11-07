Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Shocked local workers have given their reaction after a teenage boy was stabbed in broad daylight in White City this afternoon.

The victim was knifed at midday today (Wednesday, November 7) in Willow Vale and he is now fighting for his life in hospital.

Police are still on the scene and news quickly spread to local businesses, including the nearby pub The Pocket Watch.

Kyus Mantack, who has been working at the pub for just over a year, said: “I got here at 3pm and I heard it was a 16-year-old boy. It’s kind of shocking.

“The day goes on as normal for me but it doesn’t for this boy and his family, sadly.”

The pub opens at 4pm and Kyus was in at 3pm when he heard what happened from a woman next door during a cigarette break.

Nursery children 'OK'

The stabbing happened on the same street as the Little People of Willow Vale nursery.

A spokeswoman for the nursery said the children are safe and have not been impacted by the incident.

The nursery has around 47 children on its roll between the ages of two and four and is open from 7.30am to 6.30pm - but all children “are OK”.

Alex Benjamin is the manager at Little Napoli, which is at the top of Willow Vale on Uxbridge Road, and found out about the stabbing when police came to “surround the area”.

He said: “We became aware when CID came down and marked off the alleyway but we don’t know anything more than someone was stabbed.”

Bar staff at The Queen Adelaide also heard a young man was stabbed just around the corner from the pub.

Kathryn Coulter said she heard it was a young teenager but none of the customers have spoken about it to her and police have not been inside.

