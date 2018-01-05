The video will start in 8 Cancel

A 16-year-old boy was knifed in the back in Shepherd's Bush on Friday evening (January 5).

Metropolitan Police was called to reports of a stabbing at Westway, near the junction with Bentworth Road, at 5.45pm.

Crime scene cordons were put in place and London Ambulance Service paramedics were also at the scene.

Officers from Hammersmith and Fulham police station shared the news via Twitter with the hashtag #dontcarry knives.

The news comes just days after London Mayor Sadiq Khan pledged to "stamp-out" knife crime in the capital in 2018 after four people died in separate attacks across the city over New Year's.

Deputy Commissioner Sir Craig Mackey said people “need to pull together to tackle this issue”.

The Met said it was making enquiries into the incident and that no arrests had been made.

