A gun was shot during the attempted robbery of a moped on a busy road in Shepherd's Bush.

A number of men were seen to have approached the victim and his moped, and attempt to steal it, police were told at the scene in Bloemfontein Road.

They were called to the scene on Thursday (November 22) at 8.40pm to reports of an attempted robbery.

When they arrived, they were told one of the attempted robbers had a gun and it had been fired during the attempted robbery.

A Metropolitan Police spokeswoman confirmed that there were no injuries reported in relation to the shooting.

Police are yet to make any arrests in relation to the attempted robbery or shooting, and are continuing to make enquiries.