A man has been rushed to hospital after a police incident in Shepherd's Bush .
Police officers have cordoned off Ashchurch Grove after reports of a stabbing, which is said to have taken place at around 10.30am on Wednesday (May 9).
Paramedics from London Ambulance Service have also been called to the scene, near Goldhawk Road and Ravenscourt Park.
A west London resident, who asked to remain anonymous, spoke to getwestlondon about the large police presence in Ashchurch Grove.
She said: "There are loads of police and ambulances outside, a man has been taken to hospital and from what I can gather he's in his early 50s, it looked like he was stabbed in the leg."
What we know so far
A man has suffered multiple stab injuries in a daylight attack today.
Police statement
A man, who police believe is in his 40s, was found with stab injuries in Ashchurch Grove.
Police said there have been no arrests and an investigation into the attack continues. The spokesman said:
“Police were called at approximately 10.30am to reports of a stabbing on Ashchurch Grove, W12. Officers attended along with London Ambulance Service.
“A man, believed to be aged in his 40s, was found with stab injuries. He has been taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.
“[There have been] no arrests, enquiries continue.”
Man taken to hospital 'as a priority'
A spokesman for London Ambulance Service confirmed they were called at 10.29am to reports of a stabbing.
“We were called at 10:29am today to Ashchurch Grove, W12, to reports of a stabbing.
“We sent an incident response officer, two single responders in a cars and an ambulance crew.
“We treated a man at the scene and took him to hospital as a priority.”
'Awful to have this on your doorstep'
Michael Walsh, a bartender at The Orchard Tavern, said that it “looked pretty serious”.
“When we opened up this morning my cleaner said she passed it and she saw lots of police presence.
“There was a load of police vans at the scene. There was a police investigation van there as well.
“It looked pretty serious. It’s scary, no one seems to know what is going on. It’s awful to have this on your doorstep.”
Picture from the scene
A picture taken in Ashchurch Grove shows a police cordon in place at around 12pm.
'Loads of police and ambulances'
A west London resident, who asked to remain anonymous, spoke to getwestlondon about the large police presence in Ashchurch Grove. She said:
“There are loads of police and ambulances outside, a man has been taken to hospital and from what I can gather he’s in his early 50s, it looked like he was stabbed in the leg.”
Where did the incident take place?
Shepherd's Bush police incident
