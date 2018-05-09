A man has been rushed to hospital after a police incident in Shepherd's Bush .

Police officers have cordoned off Ashchurch Grove after reports of a stabbing, which is said to have taken place at around 10.30am on Wednesday (May 9).

Paramedics from London Ambulance Service have also been called to the scene, near Goldhawk Road and Ravenscourt Park.

A west London resident, who asked to remain anonymous, spoke to getwestlondon about the large police presence in Ashchurch Grove.

She said: "There are loads of police and ambulances outside, a man has been taken to hospital and from what I can gather he's in his early 50s, it looked like he was stabbed in the leg."

We'll be bringing you the live updates on this breaking news story as we get them.