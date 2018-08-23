Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The girlfriend of a murdered male model has said she received death threats after being named at the trial of her boyfriend's killers.

George Koh, 24, was found guilty at the Old Bailey last week of stabbing his more successful fashion rival Harry Uzoka to death in Shepherd's Bush.

The court heard how the pair rowed after Koh bragged about having sex with 25-year-old Mr Uzoka's girlfriend, Ruby Campbell, who is also a model.

She did not give evidence at the trial but has taken to social media to break her silence after receiving "multiple death threats".

(Image: Met Police)

In an Instagram post accompanying a picture of her and Mr Uzoka, she insisted she has never met Koh, who stabbed her boyfriend in the heart while she was away working in Los Angeles and Sweden.

"Harry died because a man had a jealous obsession with Harry. He came to his house with his two friends, knives and intentions to kill," she wrote.

"Since this event has happened I'm so sad and heartbroken. I had finally found someone I was so happy with and he was taken from me."

(Image: PA)

Ms Campbell said the tragedy has been "twisted" by the press and social media users "to make it seem like I was the bad guy in this situation or this was a fight about me".

"This makes me so sad," her post continued. "I have had a hard time this year grieving and I am still grieving.

"Harry was my love. I have never lost a person in my life and I'm receiving multiple death threats and multiple social media accounts using a tragedy as click bait."

Mr Uzoka was signed with London's Premier Model Management agency and counted catwalk star Jourdan Dunn among his friends.

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

He had recently returned from a Caribbean holiday with his girlfriend and landed a film role shortly before he was killed outside his Shepherd's Bush home, in west London on January 11.

His murder trial heard he fell out with Koh after he bragged to Paris-based model Annecetta Lafon that he had sex with Ms Campbell.

Prosecutor Richard Horwell QC said: "Koh claimed that he knew Uzoka well and then said that he had sex with Uzoka's girlfriend and that was the reason why they no longer talked."

Mr Uzoka collapsed and died after he and his flatmate, armed only with dumbbell bars, went to settle a dispute with Koh, who was himself accompanied by two friends.

Koh was found guilty of murder, along with machete-wielding Merse Dikanda, 24.

Personal trainer Jonathan Okigbo, also 24, was acquitted of murder but convicted of manslaughter.

All three men will be sentenced on September 21.