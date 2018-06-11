The video will start in 8 Cancel

A Shepherd's Bush McDonald's has been granted permission to open 24/7 despite opposition from residents and community leaders worried about antisocial behaviour.

Hammersmith and Fulham Council's licensing committee granted the application for the McDonald's on Uxbridge Road to extend its opening hours.

Neighbours and the council's deputy leader Sue Fennimore had written to the committee to oppose the fast food restaurant's extended hours.

Cllr Fennimore wrote that the area already posed antisocial behaviour problems, and she was concerned the McDonald's being open later would exacerbate the problems.

Neighbours also wrote in complaining that the McDonald's already attracted noisy drunks and drug-users.

The application, by franchisee APPT Corporation Ltd, had sought to allay the community's concerns, offering to have security guards on-site, play classical music between 11pm to 5am and install panic buttons in the McDonald's.

There was no opposition to the application from the Metropolitan Police, the council's environmental health or the Noise and Nuisance Team.

Therefore the licensing committee granted the application on Tuesday (June 5), imposing extra conditions including that there must be a security guard at the entrance, and a dedicated telephone number and complaints book for residents.

A council spokesman said it was hoped the local community would be happy with the conditions, and assured that any breach of the licence would see it come back under review.