Shepherd's Bush Market London Underground station was shut while police dealt with an unwell man on Friday (April 27).

Eyewitnesses reported seeing several police cars in Uxbridge Road outside the Tube station at around 6.15pm. A spokesman for Metropolitan Police told getwestlondon that there wan an "unwell man in the station".

He added that police believe there may be mental health concerns about the man and that a train had to emergency stop due to the person in question. Circle and Hammersmith and City line trains were not stopping at the station and it was closed to commuters during the Friday rush hour.

Transport for London have been contacted for comment.

Earlier a man was assaulted at Marble Arch train station on the Eastbound platform, and suffered a head injury. The station was closed from around 3.15pm to 6pm while emergency services dealt with the incident.