Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man who revealed the identity of a sexual offence victim on social media - now has a conviction himself.

John Gerard Harmon of Pennard Road, Shepherd's Bush, was sentenced by City of London Magistrates after he wrote details about the woman's case on her employer's Facebook page.

The 59-year-old posted on the page between December 5 and 6, about a sexual offence several years ago, and was made subject to a 12-month community order.

Harmon pleaded guilty to one count of identifying a victim of a sexual offence on social media, and an additional charge of harassment.

He was also handed a restraining order banning him from contacting the victim, ordered to serve a 60-day alcohol ban, electronically tagged, and a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

The woman's employer contacted City of London Police over the Facebook post and they tracked Harmon down. He was arrested and officers seized three mobile phones and a laptop from his home.

Harmon admitted breaching the terms of the Sexual Offences Act 1992, under which it is illegal for anyone to publish any information which is likely to lead to the identification of a victim or alleged victim of a sexual offence. The law covers broadcasters, publishers, bloggers and social media.

'A horrible ordeal' for the victim

Detective Constable Rebecca Pigott, of the City of London Police Public Protection Unit (PPU), who led the investigation, said: "This was a horrible ordeal for this victim who had details of her experience unfairly aired on social media, without her consent.

"The law on this matter is very clear and everyone needs to be well aware that identifying sexual offence victims on social media, in any form, is not just unacceptable – it is illegal.

(Image: Google)



"The City of London Police Public Protection Unit (PPU) is dedicated to supporting and protecting victims of sexual offences, and their anonymity, with our specially-trained team of staff and officers.

"We would encourage anyone who has experienced something similar to get in touch."