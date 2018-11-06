Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Shepherd's Bush Green is going to get a makeover in a bid to stop it from getting waterlogged by patchy flooding.

Hammersmith & Fulham Council has signed off on plans to smooth the uneven surface which becomes unusable in some parts after rainy periods.

The council will spend an estimated £350,000 on the revamp, earmarking more money to upgrade the children's playgrounds in the future too.

Locals have welcomed the move, saying they hope the improvements will attract more families, warding off drinkers who litter the green in the summer.

"I think it's a good thing. It makes the place nicer for the families - more children is good for the park," Grantly Hotel's manager Mansour Naghdi said.

On Monday (November 5) the council's leadership signed off on a search for a contractor for the landscaping and drainage works, estimated to take around 16 months from February.

Another £100k would eventually go toward a follow-up project improving the children's playgrounds, street furniture and for hard landscaping.

The works were needed to improve the green's appearance and accessibility, a report to the council's cabinet said.

Heavy vehicles used for events in the area had made the surface even more uneven, creating trip hazards, it added.

The money for the revamp project would come from a pool of developer cash earmarked in 2009 specifically for doing up the green.

The council planned to consult with locals about how the works would be carried out.

It comes amid ongoing efforts to improve the area. This August, the council extended a public space protection order at the park until 2021, after the public called for action against people using it as a toilet.

The council pointed out to rule-breakers there are two public toilets nearby, when it extended the order which will see anyone caught urinating or defecating in Shepherd's Bush Green prosecuted or fined up to £100.

Macfarlane Road Residents' Association secretary Alexander Williams said he hoped the changes would refresh the park, which attracted public drinkers who littered during the summer.

"It's definitely a welcome move, spending money on Shepherd's Bush Green. But could the council try a bit harder to do something about the antisocial behaviour, which is the real problem? Because that's fundamentally why it's not a nice place to hang out in and play with your kids," Mr Williams said.

"The council, to be fair, does a good job of cleaning it up but it would be so much better if they could enforce it."

