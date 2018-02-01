The video will start in 8 Cancel

Thames Water has said it cannot put a timescale on the repairs it is carrying out in Shepherd's Bush following flooding caused by a burst water main .

The utility company said engineers had managed to stop the flow of water, which submerged Goldhawk Road on Wednesday (January 31), and that work to fix the fault was under way.

Thames Water estimated up to 9,000 properties in Hammersmith and Fulham borough had lower than normal water pressure or no water as a result of the problem.

Some people were still unable to return to their homes on Thursday morning, with Thames Water rehoming people from six residential properties.

A further 11 were affected but they have not needed rehoming, while approximately 25 commercial premises were affected by the water.

However, Thames Water did say supplies had been restored to all areas affected, while schools that were forced to close due to a lack of water have reopened.

The company said: “The burst was on one of our 30 inch water pipes and repairs are now under way."

A statement added: "We don’t know how long it will take at the moment as once the pipe is fixed there will be a significant amount of work needed to restore the road and surrounding area to normal."

Addressing those still affected, Thames Water continued: “We know that being flooded is a horrible experience and we’re really sorry for the impact it’s had.

"We understand people will want to be back in their homes and businesses as soon as possible and we’ll do everything we can to help that.”

It said support for people affected would be provided for as long as necessary, and loss adjusters are on site talking to customers.

Thames Water staff were also revisiting customers throughout Thursday, including vulnerable groups such as elderly people and those with medical needs.

“Getting things back to normal for those people is our top priority, and we’re really sorry to anyone who’s been affected by this burst,” Thames Water added.

They will also "continue to keep bottled water in the area for as long as it might be needed".

