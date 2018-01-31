Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Goldhawk Road resident filmed his slightly soggy escape to work through floodwater on Thursday morning (January 31).

Director of the Policy in Practice think tank, 36-year-old Deren Ghelani lives in a block of flats on the corner of Goldhawk Road and Hammersmith Grove.

He was trapped at his Shepherd's Bush home by floodwater from a burst water main until around 8.20am , when police said it was safe to leave.

Shortly before 8am he tweeted: "The whole of Goldhawk Road and Hammersmith Grove is flooded and I can't get out of my flat!"

Speaking to getwestlondon , Mr Ghelani said: "I walked out the front door and couldn't leave because there was so much water - it was crazy.

"So I tried the back exit and there was a Thames Water guy and a police officer who explained to me that I would have to wait for it to clear up a bit before I left - I thought 'I can't get out'."

Mr Ghelani, who had to get to a meeting in Croydon, was finally able to leave the house after 8am and filmed his journey through the floodwater.

Speaking as he navigated the submerged street, Mr Ghelani said: "I'm quite confident I can get across there and hopefully all way across to the Overground station in Shepherd's Bush.

"I'm just going to see if I can splash my way through - fingers crossed."

Mr Ghelani then daringly dashed across the street in a flurry of splashes.

Having made it to the other side, he said: "So it looks like it's possible to get to work although not the most fun and my shoes are a little wet.

London Fire Brigade and Thames Water were called to the burst water main in Goldhawk Road, at the junction with Hammersmith Grove, at around 2.48am.

Thames Water engineers were at the scene working to fix the burst main.

The company said in a statement: “We're sorry to anyone suffering from no water or low pressure in west London this morning.

"This is due to a burst water main in Goldhawk Road."

The Thames Water statement added: “We've had a team of engineers on site since the early hours of the morning, who have now identified the issue and are reducing the flow of water.

“We have partially closed off Goldhawk Road to allow us to carry out the work and we're working hard to return everything to normal as quickly as possible.”

The flooding on Friday morning came five days after King Street in Hammersmith was submerged in water , also due to a burst main.

More than 100 people were evacuated from their homes and firefighters used rescue boats to assist some people.

