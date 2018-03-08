The video will start in 8 Cancel

A section of Goldhawk Road closed since a water main burst in January finally reopened at 11pm on Wednesday night (March 7).

It had been closed since January 31 as Thames Water carried out repairs to the pipe and the road after millions of litres of water flooded the area .

It is one of a number of leaks and bursts which has affected west London this year, including a major burst water main in nearby Hammersmith just a few days earlier.

A tweet posted by TfL Traffic News at 5.29am on Thursday morning (March 8) read: "Goldhawk Road has re-opened, following the closure due to burst water main."

Little over a week after the pipe burst, Thames Water said it expected repairs on Goldhawk Road to be complete by February 19 .

This month, thousands of of households have been left without water or with low water pressure issues after thawing temperatures following the cold blast last week caused pipes to start leaking.

Thames Water told getwestlondon that 25,000m3 of water flowed out of the pipes in Goldhawk Road during the flood.

But a spokesman was keen to point out this water had not been "lost".

He said the water was drained and pumped back into the sewer network, before it was treated at sewage works and put back into the river, before eventually making its way back into reservoirs as per the water cycle.

