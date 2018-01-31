The video will start in 8 Cancel

A family had to be evacuated from their home while as many as 25 other properties have since been damaged after severe flooding in Shepherd's Bush .

The early morning tides on Wednesday (January 31) came when a three-foot wide water mains pipe burst in nearby Goldhawk Road.

The road was closed to motorists as Thames Water worked to fix the burst.

London Fire Brigade and Hammesmith and Fulham Council attempted to help residents and prevent further flooding.

As a result of the burst main, many Chiswick residents were left without water.

The main burst at around 3am and work continued throughout much of Wednesday, while work was also continuing in King Street after flooding in the road last week, also from a burst main .

Hammermsith and Fulham Council leader Stephen Cowan spoke to getwestlondon at the scene of the flooding and urged residents not to be worried after the second major water main burst in a week.

Some residents opted to travel barefoot while others donned wellies to cross the road as firefighters used around 100 sandbags to contain the water and prevent the flood water from spreading.

The floods also meant the closure of Goldhawk Road tube station.

A spokesman for Thames Water said: "We’re sorry to anyone experiencing no water, low pressure or flooding in a small part of west London.

"We’ve had a team of engineers there since the early hours of the morning, working to reduce the flow of water, and have closed off a section of Goldhawk Road to allow us to carry out the work."

They added: "We’ve sent tankers to pump more water into the network to help water supply in the area and will have everything returned to normal as soon as possible."

You can find the latest updates on the flooding in Shepherds Bush on our live blog .

