The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A family were forced to evacuate their home and other residents were left without water on Wednesday (January 31) when a burst main in Shepherd's Bush led to “major flooding”.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) and Thames Water were called to the burst water main in Goldhawk Road, at the junction with Hammersmith Grove, at around 2.48am.

One family were evacuated by firefighters in the early hours but there were no reports of any injuries, a spokesman for LFB said.

Goldhawk Road resident Deven Ghelani said he was “stuck” in his property after opening his front door to find the street submerged in water.

“The whole of Goldhawk Road and Hammersmith Grove is flooded and I can't get out of my flat,” Mr Ghelani said.

Motorists were urged to avoid the area as Goldhawk Road was closed between Hammersmith Grove and Lime Grove while Thames Water engineers worked to fix the main.

Brackenbury Primary School also warned parents that the school would be shut on Wednesday because of flooding in the area.

(Image: Deven Ghelani)

Thames Water apologised to its customers in a statement to getwestlondon .

The statement said: “We're sorry to anyone suffering from no water or low pressure in west London this morning. This is due to a burst water main in Goldhawk Road."

“We've had a team of engineers on site since the early hours of the morning, who have now identified the issue and are reducing the flow of water," the statement added.

“We have partially closed off Goldhawk Road to allow us to carry out the work and we're working hard to return everything to normal as quickly as possible.”

(Image: TfL)

The flooding on Friday morning came five days after King Street in Hammersmith was submerged in water , also due to a burst main.

More than 100 people were evacuated from properties on that occasion and firefighters used rescue boats to assist people who needed to leave their homes.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .