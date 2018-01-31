Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hammersmith and Fulham residents have suffered a second "major" flood in less than a week after Goldhawk Road and surrounding streets were submerged in water on Wednesday morning.

A burst water main in Goldhawk Road, Shepherd's Bush , at the junction with Hammersmith Grove flooded the area and caused the road to be partially closed while Thames Water worked to fix the problem.

One family were evacuated from their home, and according to residents water flooded into streets from Hammersmith Grove up to Sycamore Gardens after the main burst at around 3am on Wednesday.

No injuries have been reported.

Hammersmith and Fulham Council leader, Councillor Stephen Cowan, spoke to getwestlondon at scene of the flooding in Goldhawk Road to reassure residents still reeling from King Street being submerged in water last Friday (January 26) .

(Image: Frederica Miller)

He said the council was "prepared to evacuate people should that be necessary" and that it was "pressing Thames Water very hard to get this fixed".

Cllr Cowan said: "I'm absolutely sorry this has happened, I heard about it when Thames Water contacted me first thing this morning.

"This is the second leak we've had in just a few days in Hammersmith.

"Thames Water assured us they are currently closing down all the valves - in order that they can begin to close the leak."

(Image: Deven Ghelani)

"They can't close that leak straight off otherwise it could cause more burst pipes," Cllr Cowan added.

"The council has set up a rest centre and we've put in place emergency protocol and prepared to evacuate people should that be necessary."

The council leader continued: "I don't think that [evacuation of homes] will be necessary because Thames Water have said they should be able to close it down in the next few hours.

"We're pressing Thames Water very hard to get this fixed."

(Image: Frederica Miller)

At 12.40pm, Thames Water tweeted: "We’ve sent tankers to pump more water into the network to help water supply in the area and will have everything returned to normal as soon as possible."

A Thames Water spokesman said: “We're sorry to anyone suffering from no water or low pressure in west London this morning.

"This is due to a burst water main in Goldhawk Road.

"We've had a team of engineers on site since the early hours of the morning, who have now identified the issue and are reducing the flow of water."

They added: “We have partially closed off Goldhawk Road to allow us to carry out the work and we're working hard to return everything to normal as quickly as possible.”

Keep up-to-date with the latest in our live blog here

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .