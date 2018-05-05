The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There was queuing traffic around Uxbridge Road after a male pedestrian was in a collision with a car near Shepherd's Bush Market on Saturday afternoon (May 5).

Police were called to the crash at 12.35pm where a car was found to have collided with a man.

The pedestrian was rushed to hospital by London Ambulance Service from the scene - an update on his condition awaits.

The road was closed in both directions between Lime Grove and Wood Lane following the incident.

Road diversions are in place with queuing traffic and travel disruption in the area at 2.15pm.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: "Police were called to reports of a collision between a male pedestrian and a car in Uxbridge Road at 12.35pm.

(Image: Google)

"A man was found to have been in a collision with a car at the scene and was taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service.

"An update on his condition awaits."

No arrests have been made in connection with the incident.