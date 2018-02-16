Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An abandoned cat dumped in a box outside a Kensal Green animal charity has found her forever home.

It's a happy ending for four-year-old Dixie, who has settled in with her new family after she was put up for adoption having been taken in at The Mayhew.

The adorable but shy black and white feline, who enjoys a tummy rub and chasing her toys, is the apple of her new owner's eye.

Dixie’s new owner, Lynn, said: “We are so happy to have Dixie with us - she makes our house a home."

She added: "She had spent time with a lovely foster carer before she came to us as she had been stressed.

"She is still very timid and shy, but we are doing our best to give her plenty of encouragement and lots of cuddles.

“She loves a tummy rub of all things - like a dog - and chases her toys around at great speed! She is proving to be a sweet and affectionate girl and is getting more confident with every passing day.”

Dixie was found "confused and scared" on Mayhew's doorstep in December last year.

Mayhew’s animal welfare officer, AJ Ford, said: “We found poor Dixie in a taped up cardboard box outside the home.

"There was a note attached to the box from her previous owner that asked us to rehome Dixie.

“We can’t imagine how terrifying it must have been for her to be left in a box, we wish whoever had abandoned Dixie had called us first.

"At Mayhew we are dedicated to helping people in crisis situations. We do not judge and we are here to assist and advise on the best course of action for the animal, no matter what the problem is.”

Dixie was given a thorough health check on being taken in by the on-site vet clinic.

Mayhew’s cat welfare coordinator, Georgina Disney, added: “Apart from being very confused and scared, Dixie was in good condition when she first arrived.

“However, she was very shy and clearly wasn’t happy in our cattery, so we decided to put Dixie in foster care with one of our experienced carers, so she could enjoy a loving home environment until she was ready to find a new home.”

Visit Mayhew to adopt a cat or call 020 8962 8000.

