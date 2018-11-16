Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Charnelle Williams was a beloved friend who could "keep a smile on your face all day."

The 23-year-old from Greenford died after she fell onto the tracks at East Acton station and was struck by a train in the early hours of New Year's Day 2018.

An inquest at West London Coroners' Court found Charnelle was "vulnerable" and had become separated from friends she'd been celebrating the New Year with, when she got on the wrong train at Shepherd's Bush station shortly before her death.

Charnelle's ex-girlfriend, Kerry Black, 23, says she was horrified to discover from the inquest that station staff at Shepherd's Bush, who had seen Charnelle, had rung ahead to East Acton to tell them to look out for her, due to their concerns for her safety.

According to the coroner's report when Charnelle got off at East Acton she was "disorientated" and "accidentally fell onto the track" before she was struck by a train minutes later.

The coroners' report stated: "A telephone call was made to East Acton station from Shepherd’s Bush station with a detailed description of her (Charnelle) but [no] further information about intoxication and the involvement of British Transport Police.

"She alighted at East Acton station at 2.58am. At 3am, whilst disorientated, she accidentally fell on to the track where she was struck at 3.04am by a train. She died as a result of multiple injuries."

A heartbroken Kerry Black,said: "I was so upset when I first found out someone was meant to be looking out for Charnelle - the tears wouldn't stop. But now it's more anger because I realise that there was a chance to save her.

"In the time she was on the tracks they could have got to her to help. But it wasn't until [later that] morning something was done - and by that time you can't help anyone."

On the day it happened British Transport Police (BTP) said it was called to the incident at East Acton station at around 8.30am - more than five hours after the coroner's report stated Charnelle was hit by a train.

While the coroner's report found traces of MDMA in Charnelle's system, Kerry claims "she wasn't like that" in terms of drug taking and argued TfL should have done more to make stations better staffed on one of the busiest nights of the year.

She said: "TfL completely failed us that night. Everyone has a little drink at New Year right? Charnelle was not a party girl, I don't know about the drugs, but she wasn't like that."

Kerry said "things could have been different" if staff at East Acton had been there to help Charnelle when she got off the train from Shepherd's Bush.

She said: "If staff had been told to look out for her then why was no one at that station ready to see her?

"When she fell onto the tracks why did no alarm go off? Surely they have alarms that go off in their offices? If someone had been watching and doing their job as they were meant to that night things could have been different."

Kerry is concerned there were not staff readily on hand to help at the station, at a time when trains were running all night from New Year's Eve into New Year's Day, and added such a situation would be "dangerous."

She said: "If no one was at the station on New Year that is so dangerous for people. If they're going to keep their lines open early on New Year's Day they should have at least one person at the station watching on the camera. How are you meant to help anyone if you don't know what's going on?"

Kerry fears what happened to Charnelle could happen to anyone.

She said: "Charnelle was a hard worker, she worked Monday to Friday and on the weekends she was with her friends and family.

"She loved life, she was the most energetic person I'd ever met and she could keep a smile on your face all day. It's like she was a gift to all of her friends and family and was like she was too good for this world and that's why she's gone."

Kerry's concerns about station staffing and why no one was available to help Charnelle have been put to TfL. However, no response has been received yet.