Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The architect of London's Shard skyscraper has final approval for tweaks for his glass Cube office building to be built near Paddington Station - including making it a couple of metres taller.

Renzo Piano's £825 million 19-storey 'Paddington Cube', which attracted vocal opposition particularly from conservation groups, will replace the historic Royal Mail sorting offices on Praed Street.

Permission for the build to go ahead was given in 2016 and significant demolition work has already taken place.

Westminster City Council's major planning committee was asked to consider amendments to the design and facilities, which included increasing the height of the building by 2.5 metres.

It also included a slight increased office and retail spaces, and changes to the Underground station Bakerloo line ticket hall being built as part of the plans.

Other amendments included relocating the scenic lifts, with views of London up to the rooftop restaurant slightly more into the public realm, lengthening and narrowing a pedestrian footbridge, and widening a footpath.

The committee heard the tweaks were minor, and mostly reflected pedestrian movement modelling with Transport for London input over the ticket hall, to remove "pinch points".

The plans will no longer remove a vehicle bay following legal opposition from the trust that runs St Mary's Hospital, which said losing it would lengthen ambulance journey times.

Imperial NHS Trust's judicial review failed, but the amendments to the proposal adds the bay back in, which councillors at the committee welcomed.

Save Britain's Heritage's application for judicial review, arguing the Secretary of State Sajid Javid should have given reasons for refusing to call in the project, was backed by the Court of Appeal this October.

(Image: Great Western Developments Ltd / Sellar Paddington Limited)

The adjustments to the proposal has attracted eight fresh objections, mostly repeating the initial widespread opposition to the Cube.

They include complaints that Paddington does not need the Cube's kind of development, that it does not provide affordable housing and claims it's of no benefit to the local community or St Mary’s Hospital.

Paddington Waterways and Maida Vale Society has questioned the justification for the increase in height to the Praed Street building, however councillors accepted planning staff did not judge it to impede on the townscape.

A Westminster City Council spokesperson said: "The council originally granted planning permission for the Cube development in December 2016. At the time the committee members considered the scheme’s impact very carefully deciding that the scheme offers substantial social, economic and regeneration benefits.

This decision has been fully supported by the Secretary of State for Communities and Local Government and the Mayor of London."