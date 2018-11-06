Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Yet another Grenfell fraudster, who pretended to be related to a family that died, has been convicted of shamelessly taking money intended for actual victims.

Sharife Elouahabi, 38, of no fixed abode, claimed to have been staying with his supposed family in a flat on the 21st floor but an investigation revealed he had been living at another Kensington address and had no links to the tower.

A court heard on Monday (November 5) how he was placed in emergency accommodation in a hotel by the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea and spent a year - from June 23, 2017 to June 25 this year - claiming benefits intended for real victims.

Elouahabi received £89,827 worth of accommodation and £13,648.60 cash to buy food.

He had even claimed for a new home, which would have cost the council £14,730 in rent, council tax, utilities and furniture if it had gone ahead before the fraud was discovered.

(Image: Victoria Jones/PA Wire)

Crown prosecutor Damaris Lakin said: “Sharif Elouahabi knowingly misled the teams dealing with the tragedy of the Grenfell fire.

"He was provided with emergency accommodation for a year, and when his deceit was uncovered he tried to persuade a relative to lie for him.

“The relatives of the people who he said he had been staying with were forced to refute his claims, causing them extreme distress.

“We hope this late guilty plea goes some way to comforting them.”

Detective Constable Ben Rouse said: "This was a substantial fraud, made all the more deplorable by the fact that it was committed in the immediate aftermath of the Grenfell Tower fire, with the money set aside to help those directly affected by the tragedy.

"Elhouhabi shamelessly took advantage of the efforts to rehouse people whose homes had been destroyed by claiming his link to one of the flats, and he was subsequently put in hotel accommodation.

"Further investigations revealed that he had not even lived in the tower. This is the latest in what is sadly a long line of Grenfell-related frauds.

"We will continue to investigate and where appropriate prosecute anyone who is financially profiting from the Grenfell fire, and taking away resources and support for the true victims."

The Grenfell fire, which claimed the lives of 72 people on June 14, 2017, has been in the news again this week after a shocking video on social media showed laughing party guests putting a replica of the tower on a bonfire.

Elouahabi pleaded guilty to one charge of fraud by false representation at Isleworth Crown Court.

He is due to be sentenced on Tuesday, November 20 at the same court.