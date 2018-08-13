Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two men sleeping on Central line Night Tube trains were sexually assaulted in separate "abhorrent and disgraceful" sex attacks.

Fernando Enclada, 37, now has a five-year ban from using public transport at nigh, as well as a suspended prison sentence and his name being on the sex offender's register.

His first victim was attacked in the early hours of Saturday, Frebruary 4 last year, after boarding an eastbound Central Line train from Tottenham Court Road.

The victim fell asleep and at some point during that journey, Enclada came and sat next to him. When the victim awoke, he found Englada touching him inappropriately, whilst making sexual comments.

When he realised what was being done to him, the victim chased Enclada off the train at Woodford Station in east London, "disgusted" by Enclada's behaviour.

Five months later, on July 1, a second man was travelling alone on the Central line Night Tube, at around 3.30am and had fallen asleep.

The man woke at Hainault to discover that Enclada had been performing a sex act on him. The horrorstruck victim challenged Enclada,who managed to flee from the train.

The crimes were reported to British Transport Police , who were eventually able to catch Enclada while dressed in plain clothes on July 14, 13 days after his last attack.

Enclada, who is 37 and lives in Mary Datchelor Close, in Camberwell, admitted both offences and appeared at Blackfriars Crown Court today (August 13) to be sentenced.

(Image: British Transport Police)

The judge ordered a nine-month prison sentence, suspended for two years and a £900 fine.

He has also been banned from using the London Underground, Overground, National Rail and DLR services between 1am and 7am or travelling within the TFL zone without using a registered Oystercard, Freedom Pass or Contactless Card, with a five-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

He has also had his name added to the sex offenders register for 10 years.

Investigating this case, DC Andy Parkinson from BTP, said: “Enclada’s sexually inappropriate and invasive behaviour was both unsolicited and perverse. He exploited the vulnerabilities of two sleeping men and sexually assaulted them. His actions were abhorrent and disgraceful.

(Image: Daniel Leal-Olivas / AFP / Getty Images)





“Both victims in this case demonstrated great strength in reporting Enclada’s behaviour. I’d personally like to thank them for their support, thanks to the overwhelming evidence against him, Enclada was forced to plead guilty.

“We will never tolerate unwanted sexual behaviour and work hard with TfL to send a clear message that these offences will be robustly investigated.”

Siwan Hayward, Head of Transport Policing at Transport For London, said: “Enclada’s actions were despicable and abhorrent. With our partners in the MPS and BTP we are committed to eradicating sexual offences from London's public transport.

"We commend the victims for reporting and supporting the police investigation. This case sends a clear message that offenders will get caught and have to face justice for their disgusting crimes."