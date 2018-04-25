The video will start in 8 Cancel

A seventh teenager has been charged with the murder of an aspiring Camden rapper in Kensington.

Lewis Blackman, a 19-year-old from Kentish Town, was stabbed outside a 16th birthday party he was attending in Logan Place, Earl's Court.

Police were called to the scene, outside Freddie Mercury's former home, at 3.20am on February 18 and found Mr Blackman, who was suffering from stab wounds.

Emergency services fought to save his life but he was pronounced dead at 3.46am.

On Tuesday (April 24), a seventh teenager was charged with Mr Blackman's murder and remanded in custody by Judge Rebecca Poulet QC at the Old Bailey.

In total, four 16-year-olds and three 17-year-olds have been charged with the murder of Mr Blackman, who was also known as "Dotz".

Prosecutors allege the victim had been at the party with some friends, when a rival group tried to gatecrash the bash.

Mr Blackman's group of friends were then chased through the streets of Earl's Court before he was caught and repeatedly stabbed as he lay on the ground, the Old Bailey heard.

"The prosecution case is that the suspect is one of those who inflicted stab wounds on the deceased," said prosecutor William Emlyn-Jones.

All seven defendants in the case will now return to the Old Bailey on May 21 for a plea and case management hearing, ahead of a two-month trial starting on September 10.

Two other teenagers, aged 19 and 16, have been released by police under investigation.