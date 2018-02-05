Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Seven French bulldogs were rescued by a Brent animal shelter in just ONE month.

In January Kensal Rise animal charity, Mayhew, dealt with more French bulldogs than any other breed.

According to the charity, the rising popularity of brachycephalic pets, who are bred to have flat faces and short muzzles, has lead to a surge in the number of bulldogs and pugs abandoned.

The French bulldog was named London’s favourite breed of dog in 2017, according to the London Kennel Club, but owners are often unaware these cute-looking pooches are more susceptible to health problems.

Zoe Edwards, Mayhew’s head of animal welfare, said: “We’ve had more than five times as many brachycephalic breeds brought into us compared to the previous year.

"This goes to show the popularity and increase of brachycephalic pets that have been bred.

"The trend for dogs with specific facial features has seen breeders increasingly focused on appearance over health.”

(Image: Mayhew)

In the past year, 5% of the 162 individual breeds Mayhew has dealt with have been brachycephalic.

The French Bulldogs brought into Mayhew had been used for breeding and had a multitude of problems including chronic ear infections, skin conditions, dental problems and an inverted tail.

(Image: Mayhew)

Mayhew's head vet, Dr Ursula Goetz, added: “If you are thinking of getting a dog that belongs to a breed that is brachycephalic, it is very important to do your research first, because these are breeds with a special physiology that you should be aware of.

"At Mayhew we are here to assist and give you advice on the best course of action for your pet.”

Dr Goetz continued: “Unfortunately a high percentage of brachycephalic breeds will have health problems throughout their lives, including eye problems, breathing problems, skin diseases, neurological and dental problems.

"This can result in a poorer quality of life and will often require veterinary intervention.”

“They have exposed eyes that are prone to injury, skin folds on their face that can become inflamed, infected and sometimes cause trauma to their eyes. These animals can also have a variety of breathing problems such as narrow nostrils and relatively large tongues.”

Most of the dogs brought in had been suffering with constant chronic pain and discomfort and needed surgery and treatment.

(Image: Mayhew)

Once the dogs have received the medical attention and care they will be put up for adoption on Mayhew's website.

