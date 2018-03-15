The video will start in 8 Cancel

A Brent Kiosk been ordered to shut for three months following serious anti-social behaviour.

Danny's Kiosk at 118A Harlesden High Street was made to temporarily close after a Kensal Green police search found it was being used for "disorderly, offensive or criminal behaviour."

A closure order was passed against the address at Willesden Magistrates' Court on March 2, which found it was a "serious nuisance to members of the public."

The order is in place from March 2 to June 6 and makes it an offence for "any person to be on the premises at any time."

According to Kensal Rise police the closure order "marks a significant milestone" in the progress of Operation Hope, targeting drug dealing and use and anti-social behaviour in the area.

The operation made significant steps forward on Wednesday (March 14) after dawn raids saw a further five people arrested in connection with drugs in Harlesden, bringing the total up to 23 since February 28.

