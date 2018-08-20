The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A serious crash has brought traffic on the M25 to a standstill on Monday morning (August 20).

An air ambulance and Hertfordshire Police were called to the crash which involved a single vehicle just after 7.30am on Monday.

The motorway was closed clockwise between junction 17 and 18 following the incident and traffic caught between the closure and the crash site was turned around by police and Highways England officers at the scene.

A Herts police spokeswoman said: “Police are currently at the scene of a single-vehicle road traffic collision on the M25.

"The incident occurred on the clockwise carriageway, between junction 17 and 18, just after 7.30am today (Monday, August 20).

"The air ambulance is also in attendance."

(Image: Highways England)

Traffic was affected from junction 17 A412 (Maple Cross) to junction 18 A404 (Chorleywood) with queuing traffic to Junction 16 (M40 interchange) as well as the A412 through Rickmansworth and Chorleywood Road.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area and diversions were in place with traffic delays of up to 50 minutes expected.