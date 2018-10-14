'Disorder' at Free Tommy Robinson march leads police to seek these men for more information

'Disorder' at Free Tommy Robinson march leads police to seek these men for more information

Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Images of the faces of 17 people police want to speak to have been released after a demonstration in favour of right winger Tommy Robinson turned violent.

The protest on June 9 by supporters of the controversial figure, who was jailed for contempt of court before being released when his conviction was successfully appealled, resulted in five police officers being injured, while nine protesters were arrested. Injuries were also sustained by members of the public, Metropolitan Police say.

While thousands marched through Trafalgar Square and Whitehall to protest the conviction of Tommy Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, a far-right figurehead who previously ran the English Defence League.

Yaxley-Lennon had been imprisoned after pleading guilty to a second contempt of court violation for a potentially prejudicing Facebook Live broadcast during a sensitive child sexual abuse trial.

(Image: Getty Images)

The 35-year-old was later released while a senior judge investigated "procedural deficiencies" in the hearing which led to his sentencing. However the alt-right icon may be sent back to prison, with Judge Nicholas Hilliard QC set to review his case at the Old Bailey .

The June 9 protest was followed by another in July 14, which also saw some violent clashes, particularly between police and demonstrators.

The march was plagued by reports of clashes as well as protesters making Nazi salutes. Footage was also shared online purporting to be a "Free Tommy" protester attempting to scale the fence between Whitehall and Downing Street.

Protesters heard from controversial Dutch politician Geert Wilders as well as Breitbart UK editor Raheem Kassam, who read a speech by American Breitbart founder and former Donald Trump ally Steve Bannon in support of Yaxley-Lennon.

(Image: Getty Images)

On Sunday (October 14), Metropolitan Police released the images of 17 men they wish to speak with in connection with the violence at the June 9 protest.

The photos are part of their second appeal, with several photos of demonstrators having already been released.

Police believe they may have information which can help their investigation into "serious disorder" at the Free Tommy march.

Detective Constable Jonny Wise, from the Met’s Public Order Investigations Team, said: “During this demonstration violent disorder broke out on the streets of Central London resulting in injuries to members of the public and numerous police officers.

“A post-incident investigation was launched, through which we have already identified a number of suspects as the result of a public appeal.

"We are incredibly grateful to the public for their help identifying individuals so far, and we are now issuing a further appeal for assistance in identifying the people in these images.

“If you recognise anyone, please contact the Met’s Public Order Investigation Team on 020 8246 0076 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 500 111.”