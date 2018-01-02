Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A senior Metropolitan Police officer is calling on Londoners to help tackle knife crime after four people died in separate incidents over the New Year period.

Deputy Commissioner Sir Craig Mackey said people “need to pull together to tackle this issue” following the deadly spate of attacks on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

According to police two teenagers and two 20 year-olds were killed in less than 24 hours in unrelated stabbings in north, east and south London on Sunday (December 31) and Monday (January 1).

It prompted a pledge from London Mayor Sadiq Khan to “stamp-out” knife crime in the capital in 2018.

Sir Craig said police are “working around the clock” to bring those responsible for the crimes to justice, and that arrests had been made in two of the cases.

He pointed to the success of Operation Winter Nights, which saw more than 300 weapons seized at the end of the year as an example of the proactive measures they take to tackle knife crime, but said more can be achieved with close cooperation with the public.

“Tackling serious violence and knife crime in London remains a number one priority for the Met, but Londoners need to pull together to tackle this issue,” he said.

“From community weapon sweeps, proactive operations that happen daily and engagement with schools, Met officers are working 24 hours a day, 365 days a year as part of our firm commitment to reducing knife crime amongst young people.

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

“The success of Operation Winter Nights saw more than 350 weapons seized in November and December.

“We need to find out why some young people think it is acceptable to carry knives, and this is where community organisations and local initiatives, charities, schools and educators, youth workers and families all have an important role to play in changing this mindset.

“We can all do more to protect young people, and I would urge anybody who has information about those engaged in violent crime to speak to police. Your call could help save a life.”

A 17-year-old boy and two men, aged 18 and 20, were attacked on New Year’s Eve, along with a 20-year-old man knifed in the early hours of the following morning.

All died as a result of their injuries, while a fifth victim is critically ill in hospital.

Six males have been arrested as a result of two of the attacks.

In November the anti-knife London Needs you Alive campaign launched with the aim of persuading young Londoners that they are "too valuable to risk their lives by carrying a knife".

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.