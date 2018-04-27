The video will start in 8 Cancel

A Brent accountancy firm that repeatedly dumped rubbish in Church Lane, despite warnings from the council, has been hit with a hefty fine.

Ommegas Services Limited, situated at 270 Church Lane, was found guilty of illegal fly-tipping after Kingsbury residents complained.

The business, which dumped its waste in the street on several occasions, was ordered to pay a whopping £36,572.50 at Willesden Magistrates' Court for its "selfish" behaviour on April 10.

Brent Council officers caught the company after sifting through discarded rubbish that was traced back to the firm.

The court heard how the company ignored multiple warnings from Brent's Enviro-Crime Enforcement team, including a £400 fixed penalty notice, and continued to "selfishly dump" its waste on Church Lane.

Brent Council Enviro-Crime Enforcement manager Dennis Lewis said: "The outcome of this case clearly demonstrates just how utterly unacceptable illegally dumping rubbish is in Brent and should serve as a stern warning to anyone who might consider doing the same.

"We will always pursue all avenues to hold the culprits to account.

"Most residents and business owners in the borough love where they live and work, but to the small minority that continue to blight our environment, let me tell you - we aren't going to stop until illegal rubbish dumping is a thing of the past in Brent.

"Unless you want to be hit with a fine or criminal record, you might want to think twice."

Willesden Magistrates' Court ordered Ommegas Services Limited to pay a fine of £35,000, court costs of £1,402.50 and a victim surcharge of £170.