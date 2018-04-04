The video will start in 8 Cancel

Terrifying zombie knives were taken off the streets of Hillingdon following a reported fight last Friday (March 30).

The vicious weapons were seized by officers who were called to reports of a fight in Hayes, according to Hillingdon Police.

A photo tweeted by police showed three machete-like zombie knives recovered from the scene of the fight of where "males were armed with knives and machetes".

Officers said drugs were also recovered at the scene and "two males were arrested".

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

Hillingdon MPS described the seizures and arrests as a "great result" on Twitter.

