Two horrific knives were seized from the streets of Brent by police in just four days.

A terrifying combat knife discarded near Willesden High Road was taken "safely off the streets" by Brent police, who tweeted a picture of it last Friday (April 20).

According to Brent MPS, officers seized the vicious weapon after finding it dumped in the street.

Alongside a picture of the 10-inch blade, they wrote: "Horrific combat knife found discarded in the Willesden High Road area... now safely off the streets."

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

On Monday (April 23), officers seized another vicious knife in a separate incident in Harlesden.

Officers arrested a man in connection with a huge blade they saw being dumped in Windrush Road.

Brent MPS tweeted a picture of the massive kitchen knife with the message "good work" at 11pm on Monday.