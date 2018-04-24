Two horrific knives were seized from the streets of Brent by police in just four days.

A terrifying combat knife discarded near Willesden High Road was taken "safely off the streets" by Brent police, who tweeted a picture of it last Friday (April 20).

According to Brent MPS, officers seized the vicious weapon after finding it dumped in the street.

Alongside a picture of the 10-inch blade, they wrote: "Horrific combat knife found discarded in the Willesden High Road area... now safely off the streets."

This vicious blade was dumped near Willesden High Road

On Monday (April 23), officers seized another vicious knife in a separate incident in Harlesden.

Officers arrested a man in connection with a huge blade they saw being dumped in Windrush Road.

Brent MPS tweeted a picture of the massive kitchen knife with the message "good work" at 11pm on Monday.

This massive knife was seized in Harlesden