This footage shows massive flames and huge plumes of smoke at the Vista Business Centre in Hounslow on Thursday night (April 26).

A three-floor restaurant at the Salisbury Road business centre was totally destroyed in the blaze which broke out just before 11pm.

It also engulfed neighbouring offices in smoke, with officers workers and diners fleeing the flames that ripped through the eatery, which is a rented venue located at the rear side of the site.

Firefighters worked through the night to tackle the blaze and remained at the scene on Friday morning (April 27).

Twenty people had escaped safely when firefighters arrived at around 11pm.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) officers evacuated another eight people from the scene and there were no reported injuries in the fire.

(Image: Kirsty Leigh Fowler)

Firefighters ventilated the neighbouring office block after it was filled with smoke from the blaze.

An LFB spokesman said: "Ten fire engines and 72 firefighters and officers were called to a fire at a business centre in Salisbury Road, Hounslow."

(Image: Kirsty Leigh Fowler)

"A restaurant of two floors and with a lower ground floor was destroyed by the fire," they added.

"An adjacent office building of 11 floors was ventilated by crews due to smoke logging on multiple floors."

Footage taken by eyewitness Kirsty Leigh Fowler showed firefighters tackling huge tongues of flame and clouds of dark smoke coming from the business centre.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

A Vista Centre spokesman said: "The two storey restaurant in the rear car park of The Vista Centre caught fire last night at approximately 10.55am. It is confirmed that the main tower is unaffected from the fire but due to protocol , the fire investigators are running few checks before they can reopen the building to public. The cause of fire is still being investigated and we are unable to comment on it for now."