Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Stacks of cash, drugs and a handgun were seized by police in Wembley on Sunday night (March 25).

Images posted on Twitter by Preston Police showed a black pistol packed in a plastic evidence bag lying on top of wads of "criminally gained" cash.

A separate image showed dozens of plastic pots containing suspected drugs which were seized during the same bust.

Preston Police commented that the seizures were an "excellent result".

Officers from Brent Criminal Investigations Department and North Cluster Safer Neighbourhoods Team carried out the operation, which was described as "awesome collaborative work".

On Monday (March 26), Preston Police tweeted: "Just some of our findings after a drugs stop in Wembley last night.

"Excellent result with a firearm off the streets, a large amount of believed criminally gained cash seized, and a significant drugs seizure.

"Awesome collaborative work by the North Cluster SNT and MPSBrent CID."

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .