Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Historic Gunnersbury Park will come to life throughout August with films being shown on outdoor screens accompanied by live music, theatre performances and dance.

Hounslow Council granted a licence for the event at the end of April for the Secret Cinema spectacle which is being organised by the Secret Group and will run from August 2 to September 2.

The company specialises in creating immersive theatrical experiences around classic films and will run 25 events in August at the park, welcoming around 5,000 people to each.

The park will be filled with 22 separate structures including screens, tents and stages and there will be seven bars, food outlets and merchandise stands.

At a council licensing panel meeting in April some residents expressed concerns about the number of different events taking place at the park over the summer.

There were also concerns about the number of proposed visitors and the likelihood of antisocial behaviour from attendees, as well as the associated impact of noise levels, parking and the time it would take to disperse the visitors.

In response Secret Group stated that as the event involved the screening of a film, it would not have the continuous higher sound levels that would otherwise be associated with a concert or other music festival. The sound limits would be set before the event and could not be increased.

It said it would manage visitors and seek to control their arrival times by arranging for visitors to meet at a nearby station, with the assumption being most would arrive and depart by public transport. It has been liaising with Transport for London (TfL) about travel to and from the event and says it will be marshalling the arrival and dispersal of visitors.

Secret Cinema screenings involve immersive theatrical experiences around classic films.

Old warehouses and abandoned buildings have previously been transformed into what looks and feels like a film set.

Once inside you become part of the film, with actors pulling you into the plot and encouraging you to get involved.

Previous Secret Cinema events in London have featured Baz Luhrmann’s Moulin Rouge and have attracted some 5,000 people each night.

Other recent Secret Cinema events have featured Blade Runner and Romeo and Juliet, athough it hasn't been revealed yet what film or films are planned for Gunnersbury Park.

The £50 million Gunnersbury Regeneration Project is currently under way at the park and involves significant improvement works to the Grade II listed mansion, and the opening of a new café and a state-of-the-art sports centre.