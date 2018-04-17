Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Some truly glorious weather is being forecast for the next week, with temperatures in west London set to hit the balmy heights of 25 degrees on Thursday.

A full day of unbroken sunshine is predicted tomorrow (Wednesday) while the weekend promises to be warm and sunny.

So a day trip is surely in order and what can be better in this weather than a trip to the beach?

Unfortunately west London, as we all know, is a seriously long way from the coast.

But fear not as you don't need to go all the way to Sussex, Kent or Essex to find some sand to lay a towel on because there's a stunning beach - which is something of a secret - in landlocked Surrey.

It's a place which resembles a seaside resort in every way but is miles away from the coast.

Post a photo on Facebook of yourself at this beautiful spot and your friends might think you've gone away on holiday to Cornwall or maybe even France or Spain.

But no, this is Frensham Great Pond, south of Farnham and, if traffic is kind, you can be there from much of west London in less than an hour.

Its beautiful sandy beach, formed by the sandy soil of Frensham Common, draws day trippers who flock there when the weather warms up.

It has two swimming areas in its lake, marked by white buoys, with a maximum depth of 1.4 metres in one and 1.2 metres in the other.

Its water quality has been rated as "excellent" by the Environment Agency.

Frensham Great Pond is part of Frensham Common, which is a Green Flag award-winning site, meaning it is well-managed.

The common, which is owned by the National Trust and managed by Waverley Borough Council, covers about 1,000 acres and is in an area of outstanding natural beauty (AONB).

It is also classified as a special site of scientific interest (SSSI), a special protection area (SPA) and a special area of conservation (SAC).

It includes heathland and some woodland, so with this comes all sorts of wildlife including some which is rare and endangered.

If you're not sunbathing you might want to explore the footpaths around the common.

Also on the site, to the north, is Frensham Little Pond.

This, though, is for the pleasure of wildlife only but while people aren't allowed to swim and sunbathe here they can enjoy a walk around it.

You can find out more about Little Frensham Pond at www.nationaltrust.org.uk/frensham-little-pond

How can I get to Frensham Great Pond?

Take the M3 down to Junction 4 and then take the A331 towards Farnham.

You will then join the A31 and once you reach the outskirts of Farnham you need to turn off onto the A287 and head south.

Turn off at Priory Road for Little Pond on the left and quarter of a mile later turn off at Bacon Lane for Great Pond on the right.

Where can I park?

The car park for Frensham Great Pond is in Bacon Lane, Churt and its postcode is GU10 2QB.

It is free on weekdays but on Saturdays, Sundays and bank Holidays it is £4 (unless you are a National Trust member or Blue Badge holder). It closes at 9pm.

The car park is usually full by noon so it is a good idea to get there early. You're not allowed to park on the lanes that access Frensham Ponds.

There is also a National Trust car park at Frensham Little Pond, in Priory Road, off the A287.

Are there toilets and can I buy something to eat?

Yes, there are toilets at both Great Pond and Little Pond.

There is a basic snack bar at Great Ponds selling chips, burgers, bacon butties, ice creams and hot and cold drinks.

The National Trust runs a café at Little Pond. You can bring a picnic but barbecues and fires are not allowed.

Can I bring the dog and my dinghy?

Dogs are not allowed on the beaches at any time and inflatable boats and rings are not permitted.