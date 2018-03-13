The video will start in 8 Cancel

A second suspicious package has been found at the same Parliamentary office in fewer than 24 hours - this time aimed at Rupa Huq MP , who represents Ealing Central and Acton.

It is understood to be the second incident of a Muslim Labour MP being targeted, after a package was sent to Mohammad Yasin, Labour MP for Bedford, on Monday (March 12).

Police were called at 9.50am on Tuesday morning (March 13) to reports of a suspicious package at Norman Shaw Buildings, Victoria Embankment, in Westminster .

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: "Specialist officers have been called and the package will be assessed.

"There are no reported injuries.

"Enquiries continue."

The incident comes after a man and woman were taken to hospital as a precaution after a suspicious package was reported at the same building, contained to one room, on Monday (March 12).

According to Times reporter Henry Zeffman, the first suspect package is understood to have been sent to Mohammad Yasin, Labour MP for Bedford.

He wrote: "Police thought to be concerned it is linked to a series of recent threatening letters to Muslims. Two taken to hospital as a precaution."

In light of Tuesday's incident (March 13) he added: "Understand a second suspicious package has been sent to a Muslim Labour MP.

"This time it is Rupa Huq, MP for Ealing Central. Offices evacuated again. Police and ambulances on the scene."

Exactly a month before Monday's incident, on February 12, a suspicious white powder was sent to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St James' Palace.

