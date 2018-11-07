Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 36-year-old man is going to appear in court charged with murdering Hayes student Hashim Ali.

Phillip Fashakin, 36, was arrested in Birmingham on Tuesday (November 6) charged with murder on Wednesday (November 7) and he will appear in custody at Uxbridge Magistrates' Court on Thursday (November 8).

He is the second man to be charged with murdering Mr Ali.

Juskiran Sidhu , 27, of Hayes , appeared at Uxbridge Magistrates' Court charged with murder on Thursday (November 1) and was remanded in custody.

He will next appear at the Old Bailey on January 21, 2019.

The charges follow an investigation by detectives from the Met Police's Homicide and Major Crime Command.

The investigation was launched after Mr Ali was shot while sitting as a passenger in a car in Central Avenue, just off Uxbridge Road and near the junction with Addison Road, police believe.

Moments later he was being rushed towards Hillingdon Hospital by the driver of the black Mercedes, which eventually struck some cars and pedestrians in West Drayton Road on October 11.

Police found Mr Ali suffering from a gunshot wound in the vehicle. He died at the scene despite the efforts of paramedics .

The driver stopped at the scene and cooperated with police, before being arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving. He has been bailed to a date in early November, police said.

Mr Ali, a 22-year-old from Hayes, was described by a friend as "one in a million".

Kamrul Uddin, 22, who described Mr Ali as his "best friend and brother", said: "Hashim was one in a million, he was loved and a caring person, who always had a smile on his face.

"He was a very smart kid, who loved his family, friends and football.

"It's really hard at the moment for me. We were very young and always happy."

He added that Mr Ali went to university in Northampton, where he studied sports science.

Posting to Twitter on the day of his death, another friend wrote that Mr Ali was a "clean-hearted guy".