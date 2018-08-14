Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The search is on for west London families to take part in the hit BBC One series Shop Well for Less, which is back for a fourth series this year.

Whether we’re hooked by the idea of a new handbag, the shiny lure of the latest gadget or fancy beauty lotions and potions, one thing’s for sure - as a nation we love to buy.

But the BBC One series, which is back for the fourth year, has set out to teach people that, with a few tricks, we can all buy better and spend less at the same time.

Presenters Steph McGovern and Alex Jones are on a mission to help families change the way they shop without changing their lifestyle, the BBC says.

(Image: BBC)

And with work soon to begin on the next series of Shop Well for Less, producers of the show are looking for new families to take part from west London.

A spokesman for the show said they are also making Christmas special and are on the hunt for a family who loves Christmas and usually spends a fortune during the festivities.

They added: "We will show you how to stuff your Christmas stocking, bejewel your entire home and choose a present that’ll never be re-gifted and still have change left over for a glass of mulled wine and a mince pie."

To sign up for the next series of the show, get in touch with the team by emailing shopwell@rdftelevision.com.