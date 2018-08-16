The video will start in 8 Cancel

A search to find a man who was reportedly "dragged under" the water after falling off a boat on the River Thames is continuing this morning (Thursday).

Emergency services were called to Chiswick Pier shortly after 3pm yesterday (Wednesday,August 15) following reports of a person struggling in the water.

Despite the best efforts of officers searching the area, the man has not been found.



A Metropolitan Police spokesman told getwestlondon : "Police were called by the London Ambulance Service at 3.05pm to reports of a man in the water near Chiswick Pier, off Corney Reach Way.

"Officers, the London Ambulance Service, the National Police Air Service and the Royal National Lifeboat Institution attended and searched the area for the man but they were unable to locate him.

"Enquiries are ongoing."



According to one passer-by, first response teams were called to the pier after two women spotted a person calling for help from the river.

"Apparently he fell into the water and got dragged under," Olivia O'Sullivan commented on a community forum.

"The rescue boats and police spent a long time searching around the boat, but I guess with the strong current, they must have carried out the search all along the river.

"My heart goes out to the poor person and his family."

It was added that the water was moving very fast at the time.

Another local resident spotted police boats and a helicopter circling the area around one hour after the incident.