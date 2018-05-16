Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A serial burglar who has previously targeted homes in Kensington and Holland Park is still on the loose.

The male suspect has so far entered five properties, on three occasions breaking in while families with young children were inside.

He has so far stolen property worth in the region of £270,000 and has been caught on CCTV four times, and so police are hopeful someone may recognise him.

All five burglaries occurred between March 3 and April 21 of this year.

The burglaries

On Saturday, March 3, the suspect broke into a four storey house on Argyle Road via a window while the owners of the property were downstairs having dinner.

He searched a bedroom while children were in the bath next door. He made off with a Rolex watch worth £30,000, cash, and bank cards.

On Thursday, April 12, at around 9.20pm, the suspect got in through a bedroom window on Cottesmore Gardens minutes after the family had gone out.

(Image: Met Police)

He activated the house alarm but managed to make off with jewellery worth £20,000 including a 1950s vintage men's Rolex watch and foreign currency.

On Saturday, April 14, the female victim returned to her home on Palace Gardens Terrace at 8.20pm to find someone had broken into her house via a window.

The suspect had stolen cash and jewellery worth around £35,000. The items stolen included sentimental pieces that belonged to her late mother; a solitaire emerald-cut diamond engagement ring with a stone around two carats and on a platinum band and a vintage ladies' Omega watch with no numerals on it.

(Image: Met Police)

The victim of the April 14 burglary said: "This burglary has made me feel very sad. The fact that someone came into my house uninvited and rifled through my possessions is distressing.

"The items which were stolen were of huge sentimental value as they belonged to my late mother. She wore the ring and watch every day and they have been in our family for more than 70 years."

On Monday, April 16, the suspect broke into a Victoria Road property at around 10.40pm while the victim, her husband and children were at home.

The suspect broke in through an upstairs window to steal around £185,000 of designer bags, including Hermes, Louis Vuitton and Kelly.

The homeowner said: "I was at home with my husband and children when this man broke in. It is truly horrible to think someone was rummaging through our property as my husband and I were downstairs unaware of what was going on and my children were sleeping nearby.

"It has made us all feel really nervous about being in our home, a place where we should feel safe."

The most recent burglary occurred on April 21 at 9.05pm at a property on Brunswick Gardens. The homeowner was abroad but via the property's security cameras saw the burglar jumping over a rear garden fence and getting into the house through open patio doors.

He rummaged through a dressing room with the homeowner's children and nanny on the floor above but may have been disturbed as he left without stealing anything.

The suspect is described as white, aged between 20 and 40, and of athletic build with a shaven head and facial stubble.

(Image: Met Police)

He has been pictured wearing a hooded jumper or jacket with zips on the left arm and chest, a black cap, a rucksack with waist straps and a carabiner clip on the outside of the bag, and black trainers with thick white soles.

Detective Constable Eve Kelly, from the proactive unit at Notting Hill , said: "The man behind this spate of burglaries is organised and diligent and has targeted wealthy properties with great care.

"Waiting until it is dark, he climbs into gardens looking for opportunities to scale walls and climb roofs and drainpipes. Once inside, armed with a torch and a rucksack, he takes his time looking through cupboards and drawers.

"He is not afraid to break in when families are at home, although I must stress he takes care not to be seen and has not physically harmed anyone.

"On one occasion he ransacked a property while the family including two young children were in the house and another time he was seen on camera creeping around while children and a nanny were in the house hiding in the bathroom having been alerted to his presence.

"The homeowner was abroad but checked in on his children via cameras in the house and was understandably horrified by what he saw. The suspect would have been aware that children were in the house due to the noise they were making.

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

"The value of the property stolen amounts to hundreds of thousands of pounds and includes items of highly sentimental value which are irreplaceable.

"This type of crime has a huge impact on not only the victims and their families, who no longer feel safe in their own homes, but upon the local community who are worried he will strike again. This man must be arrested.

"We would appeal for anyone with information to come forward - this man certainly isn't scared of heights and is fit and agile. Could he be a scaffolder or a builder, someone used to working at height?"

Anyone with information is asked to call Kensington and Chelsea police on 020 8246 0122, quoting Operation Redwulf, or tweet @MetCC.

To remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or contact them via crimestoppers-uk.org

The Palace Garden Terrace victim is offering a reward of up to £40,000 for the safe return of her mother's engagement ring and watch. Anyone who can help should contact her directly on 020 3195 3999.