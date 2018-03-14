The video will start in 8 Cancel

Concerns are growing for the safety of a teenage boy who has not been seen for almost a week.

Police in Hounslow have launched a missing person's appeal following the disappearance of 16-year-old Joe Rabbetts.

Officers believe the last sighting of the young boy was six days ago on Thursday (March 8).

It is believed he could be in Hounslow.

Hounslow Police posted a message appealing to the public for their help in finding Joe.

They said: "Have you seen missing 16-yr-old Joe Rabbetts?

(Image: HounslowMPS)

"He hasn’t been seen since March 8 and police are growing concerned for his safety.

"Believed to be in Hounslow area. Anyone with info is asked to call 101."

Anyone who has seen Joe Rabbetts ior has any information in relation to his whereabouts is asked to contact officers at Hounslow via 101 or @MetCC.

