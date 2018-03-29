The video will start in 8 Cancel

The disappearance of a teenage girl has sparked a missing person's appeal in Hounslow .

Bonnie Eastwood from Feltham has been reported missing and Hounslow Police are requesting the public for their assistance in finding the teen.

Officers in the borough are desperate to ensure that "she is safe and she is well" and would like to hear from anyone who may know of the 15-year-old's whereabouts.

An appeal launched on the Hounslow Police Twitter account on Wednesday (March 28).

They wrote: "Bonnie Eastwood age 15yrs missing from Feltham, we need your assistance to locate Bonnie so that we can make sure that she is safe and she is well.

"Call 101 quote ref 18MIS011677. Thank you."

The search is stil on to find missing 19-year-old Ramina Amin from Isleworth.

If anyone has any information that can help police in locating Bonnie you can call 101 and quote reference 18MIS011677.

