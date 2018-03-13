The video will start in 8 Cancel

The search continues for an elderly missing man who was last seen around three months ago.

Concerns are growing for the welfare of pensioner Roy Eugene Billett, who has not been seen since December last year.

The 80-year-old's last known location was when he left the hotel he had been staying at in Westminster.

On Tuesday (March 13), police in Westminster launched an appeal via Twitter for the public's help to find Mr Billett.

@MPS Westminster tweeted: "Police are concerned for the welfare of 80 yr old Roy Eugene BILLETT.

"He was last seen in December 2017 after leaving the hotel he had been staying at in Westminster."

(Image: MPS Westminster)

Anyone who has seen Mr Billet is asked to contact officers at Westminster via 101 quoting 17MIS055377 or @MetCC.

