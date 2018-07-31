The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police officers in Brent are still searching for a 13-year-old girl after she was reported missing at the weekend.

An urgent appeal to find Nasrin Mohamed from Harlesden was launched on Saturday (July 28) following concerns for her welfare.

The schoolgirl was last seen in Harlesden town centre at around 10.30am that morning.

Police believe that the 13-year-old may still be in Brent.

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare and the appeal to trace Nasrin has been publicised on social media.

Nasrin is described as black, around 5ft 4ins tall and of medium build.

At the time of her disappearance she is believed to have been wearing a gold headscarf and a navy skirt.

Anyone who may have seen Nasrin or can help with the enquiry has been urged to call the Met Police on 101 or Missing People on 116000.