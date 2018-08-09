The video will start in 8 Cancel

Police are searching for a man in connection with an alleged sex attack on a woman who was getting off a bus at Harrow station.

At around 3.45pm on March 28, it is alleged a female was sexually assaulted while getting off a number 258 bus at the station.

Releasing a CCTV image on Thursday (August 9), a spokesman for Roads and Transport MPS said that police want to identify the man captured in the picture on a bus.

A spokesman said: "On March 28 at about 3.45pm, it is alleged a female was sexually assaulted while exiting a 258 bus at Harrow Station.

"Police need to identify the man in the image."

Anyone who recognises the man in the picture is urged to call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 quoting reference 20038/18.