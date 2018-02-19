The video will start in 8 Cancel

The disappearance of a 54-year-old man from Feltham has sparked a missing person's appeal.

Krysztof Nyga was last seen five days ago on Wednesday (February 14).

Hounslow Police and charity Missing People are appealing for information to help find him.

Anyone who knows of his whereabouts or has any information that can assist police should call 101 and quote reference number 18MIS0006523.

Alternatively call Missing People on 116000 and quote reference 18-000912.

Police in Hounslow have also launched appeals for help to find missing 24-year-old Mahad Jama from Brentford and 41-year-old Constantin Talaba from Hounslow.

